TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the “Undercover band.”

The Undercover Band is an all 80’s show band out of Topeka. They are a high-energy group and their motto is, ‘if you ain’t dancing, we ain’t doing our job!’

Band members include:

  • Jayme Malsom – Lead vocals
  • Missy Kimble – Keybords/vocals
  • Daniel Rhoads – Bass
  • Jacob Schepp – Guitar
  • Erik Haden – Drums

Food trucks included:

  • JLG Mexi-Q
  • Poppin’ Minis
  • Burger Bus
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Poppin’ Squeeze
  • Oleander Cafe

Next week’s Evergy Plaza Eats & Beats will be August 4 with the “Paradize Band.”

Food trucks will include:

  • DJ’s Catering
  • Pineapple Dream
  • JLG Mexi-Q
  • Taqueria Mexico Lindo
  • Poppin’ Squeeze