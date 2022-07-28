TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the “Undercover band.”
The Undercover Band is an all 80’s show band out of Topeka. They are a high-energy group and their motto is, ‘if you ain’t dancing, we ain’t doing our job!’
Band members include:
- Jayme Malsom – Lead vocals
- Missy Kimble – Keybords/vocals
- Daniel Rhoads – Bass
- Jacob Schepp – Guitar
- Erik Haden – Drums
Food trucks included:
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Poppin’ Minis
- Burger Bus
- Flavor Wagon
- Poppin’ Squeeze
- Oleander Cafe
Next week’s Evergy Plaza Eats & Beats will be August 4 with the “Paradize Band.”
Food trucks will include:
- DJ’s Catering
- Pineapple Dream
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Poppin’ Squeeze