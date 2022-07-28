TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the “Undercover band.”

The Undercover Band is an all 80’s show band out of Topeka. They are a high-energy group and their motto is, ‘if you ain’t dancing, we ain’t doing our job!’

Band members include:

Jayme Malsom – Lead vocals

Missy Kimble – Keybords/vocals

Daniel Rhoads – Bass

Jacob Schepp – Guitar

Erik Haden – Drums

Food trucks included:

JLG Mexi-Q

Poppin’ Minis

Burger Bus

Flavor Wagon

Poppin’ Squeeze

Oleander Cafe

Next week’s Evergy Plaza Eats & Beats will be August 4 with the “Paradize Band.”

Food trucks will include: