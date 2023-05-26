TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Unfit Wives folk band was at Compass Point Friday evening.

“Compass Point is the home of Dirty Girl Adventures. At Compass Point we have a small retail shop with great outdoor gear and we have events. We have live music, we take people on adventures, from short hikes to backpacking, camping and kayaking.” Denise Selbee-Koch, co-owner Compass Point.

“We have music all summer long, you can check our event calendar at dirtygirladventures.com.” Jennifer Woerner, co-owner Dirty Girl Adventures.

The Unfit Wives is a Kansas based bluegrass band that delivers catchy songs, and a highly entertaining show. Their original songs incorporate honest emotions and the name was inspired by society’s pressure on women to conform to its standards. The band is best known for their “Unfit” live show that typically includes lots of stage banter and crowd interaction.

Unfit Wives include,

Jenna Rae, Lead singer

Shannon O’Shea, Fiddle

Monica Greenwood, Mandolin

Kahlen Mitchell, bass

Reagan Zagan, Banjo

The food truck for the evening was Flavor Wagon