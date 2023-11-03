TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Rodeo Association (URA) is holding their end of year finals rodeo this weekend in Domer Livestock Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The URA finals rodeo features the top 15 contestants in each event with 150 of the Midwest’s best cowboys and cowgirls competing in nine standard rodeo events.

Events for this weekend’s rodeo include:

Bareback

Saddle Broncs

BullRiding

Calf Roping

Forty & Over

Breakaway

Barrel Racing

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Additional performances:

Saturday, November 4, Round 2, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, Finals, 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door: