TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Rodeo Association (URA) is holding their end of year finals rodeo this weekend in Domer Livestock Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
The URA finals rodeo features the top 15 contestants in each event with 150 of the Midwest’s best cowboys and cowgirls competing in nine standard rodeo events.
Events for this weekend’s rodeo include:
- Bareback
- Saddle Broncs
- BullRiding
- Calf Roping
- Forty & Over
- Breakaway
- Barrel Racing
- Steer Wrestling
- Team Roping
Additional performances:
- Saturday, November 4, Round 2, 7-10 p.m.
- Sunday, November 5, Finals, 1-3 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door:
- Adults – $15,
- Ages 6-14 – $5
- Ages 5 & Under – Free