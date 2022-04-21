TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka held a Volunteer Fair Thursday at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall. The fair was held for those individuals that are interested in volunteering for a local non-profit agency in Topeka and this is a great way to see what is available for you.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this Topeka Volunteer event in person this year. We will be here at Fairlawn Plaza from 11:00 to 5:30. We have over 40 of our non-profits partners here today ready to talk to you about how you can get involved and volunteer here in Topeka.” Jessica Barraclough, Director of Volunteer Engagement for United Way of Greater Topeka.

The United Way has postponed this event for two years due to COVID-19 but is now able to offer the event in person. The fair includes 46 registered non-profits showcasing their work and need for volunteers and is an opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering to connect with nonprofits who need their help. United Way also will be providing several educational opportunities that focus on volunteer service.

Non-Profits looking for volunteers include,

America Red Cross

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka

Breakthrough House

CASA for Shawnee County

Catholic Charities

Childcare Aware

Community Action, Inc.

Doorstep

Fellowship Hi-Crest Church

Greater Topeka Youth Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

Harvesters Community Food Network

Jayhawk Area on Aging

Jayhawk Theatre

Junior Achievement of Kansas

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

Kansas Children’s Service League

Kansas Neurological Institute

Let’s Help, Inc.

LULAC Senior Center

Meals on Wheels

MIRROR, Inc

NAMI

Omni Circle

Parent’s As Teachers/Pine Ridge Prep

Positive Connections

Salvation Army

Saving Death Row Dogs

SENT

Silverbackks

Sunflower Soccer

Sunshine Connections

TDC Learning Center

Team Rubicon

TFI Family

The Capper Foundation

Top Teer

Topeka Housing Authority

Topeka Rescue Mission

Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library

United Way of Greater Topeka

Valeo Behavioral Health

Washburn University

YWCA of Northeast Kansas

The fair will held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.