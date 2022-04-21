TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka held a Volunteer Fair Thursday at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall. The fair was held for those individuals that are interested in volunteering for a local non-profit agency in Topeka and this is a great way to see what is available for you.
“We are so excited to be able to bring this Topeka Volunteer event in person this year. We will be here at Fairlawn Plaza from 11:00 to 5:30. We have over 40 of our non-profits partners here today ready to talk to you about how you can get involved and volunteer here in Topeka.” Jessica Barraclough, Director of Volunteer Engagement for United Way of Greater Topeka.
The United Way has postponed this event for two years due to COVID-19 but is now able to offer the event in person. The fair includes 46 registered non-profits showcasing their work and need for volunteers and is an opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering to connect with nonprofits who need their help. United Way also will be providing several educational opportunities that focus on volunteer service.
Non-Profits looking for volunteers include,
- America Red Cross
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka
- Breakthrough House
- CASA for Shawnee County
- Catholic Charities
- Childcare Aware
- Community Action, Inc.
- Doorstep
- Fellowship Hi-Crest Church
- Greater Topeka Youth Foundation
- Habitat for Humanity
- Harvesters Community Food Network
- Jayhawk Area on Aging
- Jayhawk Theatre
- Junior Achievement of Kansas
- Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
- Kansas Children’s Service League
- Kansas Neurological Institute
- Let’s Help, Inc.
- LULAC Senior Center
- Meals on Wheels
- MIRROR, Inc
- NAMI
- Omni Circle
- Parent’s As Teachers/Pine Ridge Prep
- Positive Connections
- Salvation Army
- Saving Death Row Dogs
- SENT
- Silverbackks
- Sunflower Soccer
- Sunshine Connections
- TDC Learning Center
- Team Rubicon
- TFI Family
- The Capper Foundation
- Top Teer
- Topeka Housing Authority
- Topeka Rescue Mission
- Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library
- United Way of Greater Topeka
- Valeo Behavioral Health
- Washburn University
- YWCA of Northeast Kansas
The fair will held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.