TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka hosted a celebration for their 2021-22 campaign, which ended June 30, 2022. The Awards ceremony was held at Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka.

“We get to work with so many individuals and corporate partners throughout the year who do campaigns for United Way and raise dollars for United Way. Tonight is a special night to celebrate all those who have given to United Way.” Jessica Lehnherr, United Way of Greater Topeka, President and CEO.

Trey George of the Topeka Housing Authority was emcee for the evening.

Several awards were presented during the celebration and the final dollar amount for the 2021-2022 campaign was $1,981,218.13

Awards given out during the evening included,

“You Did What?!” Award – Robinson Middle School

Momentum Award – Laird Noller Ford

ABC (Anything But Covid) Award – Hills Pet Nutrition

Hand-Raiser Award – Jamie Cox/BCBS

People’s Choice Award – Polo Custom Products

The United Way of Greater Topeka’s motto, Creating and cultivating an unbreakable network of support for a strong, healthy, and equitable community.



United Way brings together people, companies, and nonprofits in Shawnee, Jefferson, and Jackson Counties to create positive sustainable change in education, financial stability, and health.