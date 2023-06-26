TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Kaw Valley has named Lindsay Freeman as the new campaign chair for the 2023-2024 United Way campaign.

“We get to announce today, our new chair for the 2023-2024 campaign that begins in July and that is Lindsay Freeman with Kansas Gas,” Jessica Lehnherr, United Way of Kaw Valley, President and CEO said. “The campaign chair is an important role for our organization. They head our campaign, they go out companies and talk about United Way’s work.”

“I’m the incoming chair of this year’s United Way campaign,” Lindsay Freeman, United Way campaign Chair for 2023-2024 said. “I’m excited to be here and excited to work with the United Way and to have the best campaign we have ever had.”

Freeman works for Kansas Gas Service in community relations.

Today’s announcement was held at Valeo Behavioral Health, 330 S.W. 6th. Valeo Behavioral Health is a strong supporter of the United Way of Kaw Valley fundraising campaign.

Valeo Behavioral Health Care has served the Topeka and Shawnee County area and has been the designated mental health authority for Shawnee County. Throughout the years, our services have expanded and evolved to better suit our persons served needs.

In September 2022, United Way of Douglas County merged with United Way of Greater Topeka to form United Way of Kaw Valley (UWKV). UWKV serves as a grant maker, community convenor, volunteer organizer and strategic partner for the nonprofit sector in Shawnee, Douglas, Jackson and Jefferson counties in northeast Kansas. Donor dollars are invested locally and support a broad range of initiatives that benefit the whole family in education, financial stability and health, as well as racial equity and family supports/basic needs.