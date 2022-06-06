TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka kicked off a week of celebrations and events for Juneteenth with a flag raising and unity walk at the State Capitol.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly read and signed a proclamation declaring June 19th, 2022 as Juneteenth Day in the state of Kansas.

Other events planned this week for Juneteenth include,

June 11th, Parade on Kansas Avenue, 11:00 a.m.

June 13th, Youth Celebration at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 6:00 p.m.

June 14th Taco Tuesday at Betty Phillips Park, 7:30 p.m.

June 16th, Essay Contest at New Mount Zion Church, 6:00 p.m.

June 18th, Celebration at Hillcrest Community Center, noon

June 19th, Gospel Extravaganza at St. John AME Church, 3:00 p.m.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19th each year, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas in 1865. The day was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.