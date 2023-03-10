TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Kids Wrestling Championships are this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“This is USA Wrestling in Kansas,” said Will Cokeley, Chairman of USA Wrestling Kansas. “USA Wrestling is the national Governing body for wrestling in the U.S. Today we have kids from all four corners of the state of Kansas. The competed last weekend to qualify for this tournament. The top four from each weight class and age group are here this weekend. They’ve come her to see if they can be a state champion. Everybody wants to be a state champion.”

“We have over 2,500 athletes,” said Mark Stanley, Tournament Director. “We are going to wrestle the high school division tonight and the 8, 10 ,12 and 14 divisions Saturday and Sunday.”

USA Wrestling is not affiliated with the KSHSAA.