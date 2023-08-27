TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Bridal Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at The Beacon Events Center in downtown Topeka.

“Today is the Veil Events Bridal show. We have over 50 vendors here today. We have cake, we have golf, we have DJ’s, Photographers, Caterers and we have over 100 brides coming. Veil Events is a wedding planning company based out of Topeka and Kansas City. We help brides and grooms plan their perfect wedding.” Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events.

Future brides and their families were invited to attend the event where more than 50 bridal vendors were ready to help with their future wedding needs.

The event included:

Over 50 wedding professionals

Wedding planning seminar

Champagne and a bridal prizes

The event was free to the public. If there is a wedding in your future or you need information about planning a wedding, go to https://www.veilevents.com/