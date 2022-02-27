TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

“With all the pushback and pause we had in the wedding industry, 2022 is going to be full of weddings and events.” Lindsey Kooser, owner Veil Events.

“Today we have photographers, DJ’s, musicians, venues for bachelor parties, wedding rings, cookies and cakes, it’s going to be a good time.” said Kooser.

Future brides and their families were invited to attend the event where more than 50 bridal vendors were ready to help with their future wedding needs.

Veil Events is a wedding planning and coordination business. They also offer the My Wedding Planner spreadsheet sold on Amazon. They have a team of 13 trained and professional wedding coordinators in the Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka, and Manhattan areas to meet the needs of future brides.

If there is a wedding in your future or you need information about planning a wedding, go to https://www.veilevents.com/