TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Bridal Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at the Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

“Veil Events is a wedding planning business. We get to help brides and grooms plan their big day. We consult with them, we design their timelines and we become their day-of coordinator to help them have a smooth stress free wedding day.” Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events said.

Future brides and their families were invited to attend the event where more than 50 bridal vendors were ready to help with their future wedding needs.

“We have over 50 vendors here and 150 brides have sent in their RSVP,” Kooser said. “We are here to help our bride’s to have a great planning process.”

The event included:

Over 50 wedding professionals

Wedding planning seminar

Champagne and a bridal prizes

The event was free to the public. If there is a wedding in your future or you need information about planning a wedding, go to https://www.veilevents.com/