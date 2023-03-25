TOPEKA (KSNT) -March 29th is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and marks the point when the last United States troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in 1973.

“The 29th of March, 2023, is the 50th anniversary of the end of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. Today is our opportunity to recognize and honor our Vietnam era Veterans.” LTC Ray Rhodd, KAW Valley Chapter of Military Officers of America, member of VFW Post 1650 and Purple Heart recipient.

Keynote speakers at today’s event include,

LTC Ray Rhodd (ret.)

Seargant Major, Jeremy Byers, Army National Guard Historian

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries

Per the latest data from 2018, there were 68,857 Vietnam Era Veterans living in Kansas. There are 627 Kansans with their names engraved on the black granite wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

58,202 soldiers died during the Vietnam War including 627 from Kansas. The war took place from August 5th, 1964, and officially ended on April 30th, 1975.