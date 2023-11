TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman High Viking Steel Band performed its fall concert Wednesday evening in the high school auditorium.

“This band is called Viking Steel, which is all steel drums from Trinidad and Tobago. We will be playing all differant styles of music including traditional music from Trinidad. We have some 90s rock music, some pop music, some cha cha, some ballads and we are doing a Jimmy Buffett tribute,” District Percussion Director for the Seaman School District Emory Dease said.