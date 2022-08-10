TOPEKA (KSNT) – NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Travis Shumake and Visit Topeka, held a meet and greet Wednesday morning at Evergy Plaza.

Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas have joined forces to sponsor Shumake, the first openly gay racer to compete in the NHRA Nationals, and their logos will be prominently featured on his vehicle.

“I grew up around the sport. My parents met at the Kansas Drag Racing Championships in 1971. We moved to Arizona and I started racing go-carts competitively as a teenager. About two years ago I decided to get back into my racing career and now I am making my national debut here in Topeka.” Travis Shumake, Top Fuel race car driver.

“I’m welcomed and invited because the drivers the teams and the sanctioning body all see this is great for the sport. NHRA has been a leader in diversity since the early 70’s, and this is just another layer of diversity that makes NHRA the fastest and most diverse sport in the world.” said Shumake.

The meet and greet was an official unveiling of Travis Shumake`s NHRA dragster ahead of his national debut at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend.

Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas have joined forces to sponsor Shumake, the first openly gay racer to compete in the NHRA Nationals, and their logos will be prominently featured on his vehicle.

The professional categories coming to the Topeka include Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Mod and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Menards NHRA Nationals, presented by PetArmor will be at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite drivers and see firsthand as the highly-skilled mechanics service the cars between rounds, and get autographs from your favorite NHRA drivers.

Click here for more information on the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.