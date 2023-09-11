TOPEKA (KSNT) – Old Prairie Town at the Ward-Meade Historic Park is home to this year’s Garden Glow.

Ward-Meade Garden Glow begins its fifth year at Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden. This year’s event has a few new features. The Ward-Meade Garden Glow features illuminated annuals, trees and lighted displays including larger-than-life flowers, live music and building tours of Old Prairie Town on Friday and Saturday evenings.

There will be live music and dancers on stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. On Sundays, there will be vendors selling various goods. From 1-3 p.m. Sundays there will be a bluegrass jam session in the Potwin Drug Store.

The Ward-Meade Garden Glow will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly from Sept. 8-24 at Old Prairie Town at 124 NW Fillmore St.