TOPEKA (KSNT) – Old Prairie Town at the Ward-Meade Historic Park is home to this year’s Garden Glow.

The Ward-Meade Garden Glow features illuminated annuals, trees and lighted displays including larger-than-life flowers, live music and building tours of Old Prairie Town on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Ward-Meade Garden Glow will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly from Sept. 16 – Oct. 2 at Old Prairie Town at 124 NW Fillmore St.

Ward Meade Garden Glow is presented by the Friends of Ward-Meade.