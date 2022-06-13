TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University men’s basketball department is in full swing with summer camps for 2022.

This all-day camp is for boys and girls going into grades 2 through 8. This camp features basketball fundamentals, skill development, leadership development, competition, and games. Campers were paired by age group and skill level.

“Our basketball camps will emphasize individual skill development and teaching campers the fundamentals of the game. We will focus on having fun, working hard, self-motivation and getting better.” – Coach Ballard

The camps are taught by head coach Brett Ballard and past and current Washburn players and coaches.

