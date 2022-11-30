TOPEKA (KSNT) – Once again, the Washburn University campus is lit up for the holiday season.

Washburn University continuously receives support throughout the year from donors, alumni, and the Topeka and Washburn communities. To celebrate their gratitude for this support, the University invites the public to campus for the Washburn Winter Walk to see and enjoy the lights.

The lights will be on from Tuesday, Nov. 29, to Feb. 6. The light display will turn on at dusk each day and is free and open to the public.