TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University celebrated homecoming week with a “Out of this World” parade Saturday morning on campus.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Out of this World”. Students and faculty celebrated homecoming all week with several activities, including a pep rally on Thursday and a parade on Saturday.

The football team will play the University of Central Oklahoma in Yager Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the 2022 homecoming game.