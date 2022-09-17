TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Dancin’ Blues hosted a sideline clinic in Lee Arena for girls interested in dance and cheer, on Saturday morning.

“This morning we are hosting our first ever sideline clinic for football season. This morning they are going to learn four or five short sidelines that we do during a game and this afternoon they will dance with us on the sideline during the first half of the football game.” said Michaela Trobough, WU Dancin’ Blues Head Coach.

The Dancin’ Blues taught the participants five different routines they will perform during Saturday’s football game in Yager Stadium.

The girls will dance on the sidelines with the Dancin’ Blues during the first half of Washburn’s football game with the University of Nebraska, Kearney at 1:00 p.m.