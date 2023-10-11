TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held a career fair in Memorial Union, for students in the healthcare programs at the University.

Students had an opportunity to meet with healthcare organizations and learn about career opportunities. Explore their options with a variety of organizations and learn what employers are looking for in job candidates. The fair was open to all students/alumni interested in a career in health care.

“We are here to discover where we would like to go for our career path.” Emma Garcia, WU student majoring in Occupational Therapy.

“Washburn gives us these fairs to come to and talk to different people and that gives us ideas in where we can work in the future. Lexie Fontaine, WU student majoring in Occupational Therapy.

“LMH Health has been very helpful, they are located in Lawrence, Ks.” Kenna Masters, WU student majoring in Occupational Therapy.

“I’m hoping to go into geriatrics. I want to focus on home health and eventually pursue my masters in Occupational Therapy.” Evie Gentry, WU student majoring in Occupational Therapy.

“Like most employers and certainly in the health care industry, just about everybody is ready to hire,” said Kent McAnally, Washburn University Director of Career Services. “Of the students coming today, some are prospectors and are not ready to be hired but we have the Washburn students that will graduate in December and May who are ready for the interview process.”

The fair was helpful for those who may be exploring a career in the medical field as well as students making decisions about majors and careers.

The Washburn Health Care Career Fair is held in October or November each year.