TOPEKA )KSNT) – Washburn University held an Education Career Fair Tuesday in Memorial Union.

“This is a great opportunity to make new connections with new teachers that are coming out of Washburn University. We are always looking for good teachers at the Elementary, Junior High, and High School levels.” Ryan Luke, Silver Lake High School Principal.

The career fair had two parts. The first part of the day was an opportunity to network and find out about potential employers or student teaching sites. The second half of the day consisted of interviews for those graduating from Washburn University this Fall or Spring.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get interview experience, to talk to different school districts and see what they are looking for. I have a day full of interviews and I have other interviews set up for later.” Hannah Beemer, Washburn University Senior student.

Representatives from area school districts were on campus to conduct 30-minute employment interviews. The career fair was an opportunity to meet with several school districts during the day and learn about a variety of school districts that will allow the students to make an informed decision about where to begin their teaching career.