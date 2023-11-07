TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held an Education Career Fair Tuesday in the Memorial Union.

“This is a two part event,” said Kent McAnally, director of Career Services at Washburn University. “We do two sessions where anybody is invited to meet our education employers and then there will be some interviews in between. We keep doing these events because it is a good to help student and employers meet up. The market for teachers is really great. Unfortunately, universities are not filling the need. If you are a candidate it’s really great.”

The first part of the day was an opportunity to network and find out about potential employers or student teaching sites. The second half of the day consisted of interviews for those graduating from Washburn University this fall or spring.

The university encourages students to meet with potential employers and explore opportunities in K-12 Education. The event is free and open to all students, alumni and community members.