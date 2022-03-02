TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University football team held their first day of spring football practice on Wednesday in Yager Stadium.

“This is spring practice number one, we couldn’t ask for a better day,” Craig Shurig, Washburn’s head football coach, said. “We will get in about six practices before spring break and after spring break we will get in another nine.”

“Our spring game will be April 9th,” Shurig said. “We are coming off a good year last year, this group has taken over leadership and they’ve done a good job in the weight room and we are anticipating a good run in the Fall.”