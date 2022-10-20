TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is celebrating homecoming week with a pep rally Thursday evening in Lee Arena.

This year’s theme for homecoming is “Out of this World”. Several organizations on campus performed skits and showed off their moves in front of a capacity crowd.

Other homecoming events being held on Saturday include,

Pancake Feed on the Memorial Union lawn, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Homecoming Parade around the campus, 10:00 a.m.

Tailgating on the Memorial Union Lawn and around Yager Stadium, 11:00 a.m.

Football Game against the University of Central Oklahoma in Yager Stadium, 1:00 p.m.