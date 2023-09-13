TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Career Services department hosted its annual Washburn Career and Graduate School Fair on Wednesday in Lee Arena.

“This is how I get into contact with a lot of people in the surrounding communities. It also helps with the networking, you get to build relationships with the people here, and that’s really important.” Lily Thompson, Washburn Sr. Psychology major.

Students were able to visit with representatives from organizations with open positions from across the local community, as well as graduate programs and internship opportunities.

“This is a way to connect with students that, if it doesn’t happen today or in 6 months, that student knows that SSC is a thing and that we exist as one of the leading accounting firms in Topeka.” Leanna James, SSC CPAs, P.A.

Students could speak to potential employers about what kind of education and skills they look for when hiring.

There were over 125 organizations offering internships, part-time and full-time positions and graduate programs for this event. The public was welcome to attend as well.

Dr. Juliann Mazachek, Washburn University president greeted students and members of the community in the afternoon. “We are always excited to welcome our local employers, often our own Washburn alumni, to campus to talk to our students about their internship and job opportunities,” said Mazachek. “The annual Career Fair is a great illustration of how we work together to make our students successful and build a thriving community for all.”