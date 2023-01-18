TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University basketball held a double header Wednesday evening against the Fort Hays State Tigers.
The Washburn Ichabods opened a four-game homestand at Lee Arena. The Ichabods are 6-9 and 3-6 in the MIAA after beating Pittsburg State 93-63 on Saturday. The Ichabods lead the all-time series 98-71 over the Tigers and have gone 62-22 in home games.
Final scores for Wednesday’s double header,
- Washburn Women, 46
- Fort Hays Women, 53
- Washburn Men, 74
- Fort Hays men, 64
Up next for the Ichabods will be the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday in Lee Arena with the women starting at 1:00 p.m. and the men at 3:00 p.m.