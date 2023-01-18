TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University basketball held a double header Wednesday evening against the Fort Hays State Tigers.

The Washburn Ichabods opened a four-game homestand at Lee Arena. The Ichabods are 6-9 and 3-6 in the MIAA after beating Pittsburg State 93-63 on Saturday. The Ichabods lead the all-time series 98-71 over the Tigers and have gone 62-22 in home games.

Final scores for Wednesday’s double header,

Washburn Women, 46

Fort Hays Women, 53

Washburn Men, 74

Fort Hays men, 64

Up next for the Ichabods will be the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday in Lee Arena with the women starting at 1:00 p.m. and the men at 3:00 p.m.