TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University basketball held a double header Wednesday evening against the Fort Hays State Tigers.

The Washburn Ichabods opened a four-game homestand at Lee Arena. The Ichabods are 6-9 and 3-6 in the MIAA after beating Pittsburg State 93-63 on Saturday. The Ichabods lead the all-time series 98-71 over the Tigers and have gone 62-22 in home games.

Final scores for Wednesday’s double header,

  • Washburn Women, 46
  • Fort Hays Women, 53
  • Washburn Men, 74
  • Fort Hays men, 64

Up next for the Ichabods will be the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday in Lee Arena with the women starting at 1:00 p.m. and the men at 3:00 p.m.