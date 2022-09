TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Ichabods hosted the Lincoln University Blue Tigers of St. Joseph, Mo. for their first home football game of the 2022 season.

The Washburn Alumni Association held a tailgate party before the game that included the Washburn Marching Band and Dancing Blues.

Final score of Thursday evening’s game:

Washburn – 45

Lincoln University – 3

The next game for the Ichabods is at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Mo.