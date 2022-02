TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods hosted the University of Central Missouri Saturday in Lee Arena.

The Washburn men are 13-9 on the season with six games left in the MIAA schedule, including two home games in Lee Arena.

The Women are 10-11 on the season with seven games left in their schedule, including three homes games.

Final scores of Saturday’s matchups,

Washburn women win a close game, 72 Central Missouri, 71

Washburn men, 85 Central Missouri, 74