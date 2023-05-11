TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held their 2023 commencement ceremony Thursday evening in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.
“This showcases our student’s talents and their ability and career readiness to go out and into the workforce and begin their careers.” said Dr. Mike Strohschein, the Dean of Washburn Institute of Technology.
Graduates were recognized in one of two ceremonies which were divided by programs of study.
The following programs were honored in the 5 p.m. ceremony:
- Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology
- Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
- Automotive Service Technician
- Business Bookkeeping & Accounting
- Certified Production Technician
- Emergency Medical Technician
- Foundations of Emergency Medical Services (EMR)
- Foundations of Nursing – Medication Aide
- Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing
- Foundations of Phlebotomy
- Foundations of Healthcare Pathways
- Industrial Production Technician
- Kansas High School Diploma
- Phlebotomy, Practical Nursing
- Sterile Processing
- Welding and Welding (Fast-Track)
The following programs will be honored in the 8 p.m. ceremony:
- Advanced Systems Technology
- Cabinet/Millwork
- Carpentry
- Climate & Energy Control Technologies
- Commercial and Heavy Construction
- Cosmetology, Culinary Arts
- Diesel Technology
- Early Childhood Professional
- Heavy Diesel Technology
- Electrical Technology
- Graphics Technology
- Information Systems Technology
- Machine/Tool Technology
- Machine/Tool Technology (Fast-Track)
- Plumbing TechnologyTechnical Drafting
Over 500 graduates completed the requirements to graduate from the 31 programs at Washburn Institute of Technology.