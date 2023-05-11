TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held their 2023 commencement ceremony Thursday evening in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

“This showcases our student’s talents and their ability and career readiness to go out and into the workforce and begin their careers.” said Dr. Mike Strohschein, the Dean of Washburn Institute of Technology.

Graduates were recognized in one of two ceremonies which were divided by programs of study.

The following programs were honored in the 5 p.m. ceremony:

Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology

Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology

Automotive Service Technician

Business Bookkeeping & Accounting

Certified Production Technician

Emergency Medical Technician

Foundations of Emergency Medical Services (EMR)

Foundations of Nursing – Medication Aide

Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing

Foundations of Phlebotomy

Foundations of Healthcare Pathways

Industrial Production Technician

Kansas High School Diploma

Phlebotomy, Practical Nursing

Sterile Processing

Welding and Welding (Fast-Track)

The following programs will be honored in the 8 p.m. ceremony:

Advanced Systems Technology

Cabinet/Millwork

Carpentry

Climate & Energy Control Technologies

Commercial and Heavy Construction

Cosmetology, Culinary Arts

Diesel Technology

Early Childhood Professional

Heavy Diesel Technology

Electrical Technology

Graphics Technology

Information Systems Technology

Machine/Tool Technology

Machine/Tool Technology (Fast-Track)

Plumbing TechnologyTechnical Drafting

Over 500 graduates completed the requirements to graduate from the 31 programs at Washburn Institute of Technology.