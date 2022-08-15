TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held its first day of classes for the 2022-2023 academic school year on Monday.

“We can’t be more excited for this academic school year. Our enrollment numbers are trending up from last year. We have some additional programs we are offering the community, including the Sterile Processing Program and the Plumbing Technology Program.” Mike Strohschein, Dean of Washburn Institute of Technology.

It’s not too late to enroll but we do have a waiting list for some of our programs. We are still cautious with the pandemic and continue safety but we are almost 100% to where we were pre-pandemic. We are in desperate need of instructors in our nursing program. We are looking for three full-time instructors.” said Strohschein.

Classes are now in session at Washburn Tech, and students are present in the classroom.