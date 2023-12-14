TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held their 2023 Fall commencement ceremony Thursday evening in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

The following programs were honored during the 7 p.m. ceremony:

Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology

Automotive Service Technician

Emergency Medical Technician

Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing

Foundations of Phlebotomy

Kansas High School Diploma

Phlebotomy

Welding

Advanced Systems Technology

Cosmetology

Diesel Technology

Electrical Technology

Graphics Technology

Carpentry

Climate Control Technologies

Over 300 graduates completed the requirements to graduate from programs at Washburn Institute of Technology.