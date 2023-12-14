TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held their 2023 Fall commencement ceremony Thursday evening in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

The following programs were honored during the 7 p.m. ceremony:

  • Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
  • Automotive Service Technician
  • Emergency Medical Technician
  • Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing
  • Foundations of Phlebotomy
  • Kansas High School Diploma
  • Phlebotomy
  • Welding
  • Advanced Systems Technology
  • Cosmetology
  • Diesel Technology
  • Electrical Technology
  • Graphics Technology
  • Carpentry
  • Climate Control Technologies

Over 300 graduates completed the requirements to graduate from programs at Washburn Institute of Technology.