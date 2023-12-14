TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held their 2023 Fall commencement ceremony Thursday evening in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.
The following programs were honored during the 7 p.m. ceremony:
- Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
- Automotive Service Technician
- Emergency Medical Technician
- Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing
- Foundations of Phlebotomy
- Kansas High School Diploma
- Phlebotomy
- Welding
- Advanced Systems Technology
- Cosmetology
- Diesel Technology
- Electrical Technology
- Graphics Technology
- Carpentry
- Climate Control Technologies
Over 300 graduates completed the requirements to graduate from programs at Washburn Institute of Technology.