TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology is holding their spring career fair this week.

Area employers are able to meet and interview upcoming graduates at Washburn Tech`s Spring Career Fair. The career fair will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the conference centers on the Washburn Tech campus, 5724 SW Huntoon St.

“We are having a great turnout today. We work well with Washburn Tech. It’s good to see all these kids come out. Some of these kids are getting ready to graduate in May and they are looking for that first job and we are here to find employment.” Steven Vickery, Nurse Recruiter for the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus.

“We have about 120 openings at our hospital. Everybody knows there is a nursing shortage. You can go out to our website to apply for positions.” said Vickery

The goal of the career fair is for students to network with companies and connect to real-time job openings and internships.

Companies in the healthcare field will talk with Washburn Tech health occupations students on Monday, April 4th.

Companies from all other career fields will meet students on Tuesday, April 5th.

On Wednesday, April 6th, companies will return to campus and interview students they met earlier in the week.

“Interview day is a way for high school and post-secondary students to easily schedule with interested employers looking to take those next steps with selected students,” said Abigail Brooks, program navigator/advisor, Washburn Tech. “We hope this initiative not only eases the interview process for students but also connects local businesses to quality, well-trained students who are ready for the workforce.”

Washburn Institute of Technology offers more than 30 career programs in the areas of Construction, Design and Technology, Health Occupations, Hospitality and Human Services, Manufacturing and Transportation.