TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Tech honored their spring graduates in two ceremonies on Thursday. The celebrations were held at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

The 5:00 p.m. ceremony included students from the following programs:

  • Advanced Systems Technology
  • Cabinet/Millwork
  • Carpentry (Building Technology)
  • Climate & Energy Control Technologies
  • Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Diesel Technology
  • Heavy Diesel Technology, Electrical Technology
  • Graphics Technology
  • Information Systems Technology
  • Kansas High School Diploma
  • Machine/Tool Technology
  • Fast-Track Machine/Tool Technology
  • Phlebotomy,
  • Practical Nursing
  • Technical Drafting

The 8:00 p.m. ceremony honored students from the following programs:

  • Automotive Service Technician
  • Auto Collision & Refinishing,
  • Business Bookkeeping & Accounting
  • Legal Office Professional
  • Medical Office Assistant
  • Medical Office Specialist
  • Office Careers Technology
  • Commercial & Heavy Construction
  • Certified Production Technician
  • Early Childhood Professional
  • Emergency Medical Technician
  • Foundations of Healthcare
  • Surgical Technology
  • Welding and Fast-Track Welding