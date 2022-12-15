TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology recognized the fall graduates during their Commencement ceremony in Lee Arena on Thursday.

In total, 267 Washburn Institute of Technology students graduated from 21 programs.

Student speakers for the Fall Commencement were:

Savannah Stallbaumer, Practical Nursing

John Grame, Advance Systems Technology

Grand Marshal for the Fall Commencement was Eric Showalter, an 18-year instructor in the Collision Repair Department at Washburn Institute of Technology. He was named a Washburn University Fellow in 2015. Showalter will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Interim Washburn University President, Marshall Meek gave opening remarks. Dr. Mike Strohschein, Dean of Washburn Institute of Technology conferred degrees to the graduates.