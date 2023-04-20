TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Institute of Technology recognized its new recruiting class on National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day on Thursday. Similar to an athletic signing, incoming students will sign a letter of intent to attend Washburn Tech in the fall.

This national event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), mirrors

the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

“This is our national letter of intent signing day which started here in 2014. There are more than 60 schools in the country that will be signing their letters today. This event started right here at Washburn Tech and now it is across the nation.” Dr. Mike Strohschein, Dean of Washburn Institute of Technology.



More than 70 technical institutions across the country will be hosting signing day ceremonies

tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts. Washburn Tech hosted the first signing day ten years ago.

Washburn Tech saw more than 400 incoming students sign letters of intent Thursday morning.

Washburn Tech offers more than 30 career programs in one of the following divisions: