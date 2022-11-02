TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new $34 million Washburn University School of Law building, located on 21st and Washburn Ave., is set to be finished by mid-January.

The groundbreaking for the project was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter. Currently, the contractor is working on exterior stonework, installing the roof drainage system, installing the HVAC system, and installing windows.

Interior work continues with drywall, electrical, and plumbing. The ceiling tiles, flooring, intricate woodwork, and trim and painting are also underway.

The building will have 65,000 square feet of space, split between 12,400 square feet of classroom space, 7,000 square feet of courtroom and advocacy space, a 2,500-square-foot law clinic, and an 11,000-square-foot library. It is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum and is equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

MCPGroup Inc. is the general contractor.