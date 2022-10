TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 3-1 Washburn football team takes on their archrival, the Emporia State Hornets Saturday afternoon in Yager Stadium.

Emporia State came out on top in the game, beating the Ichabods 42-35.

Up next for the Washburn football team will be the Fort Hays State Tigers in Lewis Field, Hays, KS. on Saturday, Oct. 8.