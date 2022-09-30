TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. Jerry Farley will turn the lights out on his 25 year career as president of Washburn University on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Dr. Jerry Farley graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1968 with a B.A degree in accounting and Finance. Upon graduation he accepted a position in the Bursar’s office that eventually led him to become the chief financial officer at OU.
After a time in the service, Farley returned to his job at OU, enrolled in the university’s MBA program and held several roles at OU for the next 27 years. In 1974 he became controller at OU and in 1981 he became associate vice president for administrative affairs.
Susan and Jerry Farley were married on January 1, 1980.
In July 1997, Farley applied for the President’s position at Washburn University and on July 1, 1997 became the 16th President of Washburn University.
A quarter century brought a lot of changes to Washburn, including the physical landscape, academic programming, financial practices and his engagement with alumni.
During his time as the longest-serving president in Washburn University history, Farley had a significant impact on the campus. He returned the campus to a more traditional college experience.
Changes to the campus include,
New Buildings,
- Living Learning Center – 2001
- Bianchino Pavilion – 2003
- Washburn Village – 2004
- Student Rec Center – 2004
- Carole Chapel – 2004
- Art Building – 2005
- Washburn Alumni Association – 2006
- Washburn Tech – 2008
- KBI Building – 2015
- Lincoln Hall – 2016
- Rita Blitt Gallery – 2018
- Indoor Golf Facility – 2018
- Washburn Tech East – 2019
- Indoor Athletic Facility – 2020
- School Of Law building – 2022
Renovations,
- Memorial Union – 2001
- White Concert hall – 2001
- Lee Arena – 2001
- Yager Stadium – 2003
- Mulvane Art Museum – 2006
- Stoffer Science Center – 2007
- Whiting Field House – 2009
- Morgan Hall – 2015
In the Planning stages,
- Recital Hall
- Henderson Learning Center
Farley will be taking on the role of president emeritus with a focus on fundraising and international student recruitment at Washburn University.
These photos are a compilation of the past 10 years Dr. Farley has served as president of Washburn University.