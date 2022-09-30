TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. Jerry Farley will turn the lights out on his 25 year career as president of Washburn University on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Dr. Jerry Farley graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1968 with a B.A degree in accounting and Finance. Upon graduation he accepted a position in the Bursar’s office that eventually led him to become the chief financial officer at OU.

After a time in the service, Farley returned to his job at OU, enrolled in the university’s MBA program and held several roles at OU for the next 27 years. In 1974 he became controller at OU and in 1981 he became associate vice president for administrative affairs.

Susan and Jerry Farley were married on January 1, 1980.

In July 1997, Farley applied for the President’s position at Washburn University and on July 1, 1997 became the 16th President of Washburn University.

A quarter century brought a lot of changes to Washburn, including the physical landscape, academic programming, financial practices and his engagement with alumni.

During his time as the longest-serving president in Washburn University history, Farley had a significant impact on the campus. He returned the campus to a more traditional college experience.

Changes to the campus include,

New Buildings,

Living Learning Center – 2001

Bianchino Pavilion – 2003

Washburn Village – 2004

Student Rec Center – 2004

Carole Chapel – 2004

Art Building – 2005

Washburn Alumni Association – 2006

Washburn Tech – 2008

KBI Building – 2015

Lincoln Hall – 2016

Rita Blitt Gallery – 2018

Indoor Golf Facility – 2018

Washburn Tech East – 2019

Indoor Athletic Facility – 2020

School Of Law building – 2022

Renovations,

Memorial Union – 2001

White Concert hall – 2001

Lee Arena – 2001

Yager Stadium – 2003

Mulvane Art Museum – 2006

Stoffer Science Center – 2007

Whiting Field House – 2009

Morgan Hall – 2015

In the Planning stages,

Recital Hall

Henderson Learning Center

Farley will be taking on the role of president emeritus with a focus on fundraising and international student recruitment at Washburn University.

These photos are a compilation of the past 10 years Dr. Farley has served as president of Washburn University.