TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Women’s basketball team recognized three seniors on the 2022-2023 basketball team before the Thursday evening game against Missouri Southern University.

Senior’s on this year’s Women’s team include,

Emma Chapman

Abby Oliver

Macy Doebele

Washburn Women lost their final home game to Missouri Southern, 56-71.

It was the final home game for Ichabods Tyler Nelson and Connor Deffebaugh, who were recognized during the pregame ceremony.

The Washburn men won their final home game against Missouri Southern University, 84-64.

Three Seniors on the Cheer Squad were recognized before the games,

Jaidyn Brown

madison Cavender

Graycn Evans

Three Seniors on the Washburn Dance Team were also recognized at half time,