TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Women’s basketball team recognized three seniors on the 2022-2023 basketball team before the Thursday evening game against Missouri Southern University.
Senior’s on this year’s Women’s team include,
- Emma Chapman
- Abby Oliver
- Macy Doebele
Washburn Women lost their final home game to Missouri Southern, 56-71.
It was the final home game for Ichabods Tyler Nelson and Connor Deffebaugh, who were recognized during the pregame ceremony.
The Washburn men won their final home game against Missouri Southern University, 84-64.
Three Seniors on the Cheer Squad were recognized before the games,
- Jaidyn Brown
- madison Cavender
- Graycn Evans
Three Seniors on the Washburn Dance Team were also recognized at half time,
- Malia Reeves
- Jenna Smithson
- Shalynn Long