TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School (WRHS) held a STEAM carnival Thursday, Dec. 7 at the school.

“STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math,” Haley Schmitz, WRHS Computer Science teacher said. “The theater kids are here working on prop puzzles, some kids are creating a snowman via genetic traits, some are learning a little about probability with math, there’s sphere bowling, and computer science. There are 25 stations for them to dive into.”

WRHS’s Computer Science department was home to several science experiments, games and Artificial Intelligence. STEAM includes Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.

The event is catered to students, grades K-6 in the Auburn-Washburn School District, but was open to students through grade eight. Students had several activities and games available throughout the evening. Even parents were invited to participate with their students as they explore STEAM activities.

There were food trucks available before and after the carnival and at the end of the carnival there were prizes for students to take home.

The carnival was sponsored by the Washburn Rural High School Computer Science Honor Society, which is based on service, equity, and excellence within computer science, providing students an opportunity from a young age to learn computer science.