TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s newly released enrollment numbers for the current academic year show Washburn’s overall headcount climbed by 3.7%.

“We are very excited about our enrollment numbers this Fall. It is the result of hard work and key strategies we implemented across the campus this year,” Dr. Juliann Mazachek, President of Washburn University said. “The most important strategy we had was our scholarship program. Making sure we were able to provide scholarships that our students deserved and were the best we could offer, to promote Washburn University to students in Shawnee County and across the state of Kansas.”

The freshman class had a record number of 942 students with a 20% increase in first-time freshmen compared to a year ago. The university also saw a 23% increase in transfer students.

Washburn University’s headcount increased by 3.7% and Washburn Institute of Technology’s (Washburn Tech) numbers increased by 3.5%. The increased headcount comes after a five-year downturn which saw student headcounts drop by 1,231 since 2017, according to the Kansas Board of Regents Enrollment Summary.

Washburn University headcount numbers

2013 6,973 2014 6,722 2015 6,615 2016 6,636 2017 6,691 2018 6,571 2019 6,285 2020 5,880 2021 5,657 2022 5,460 2023 5,663

“In the spring, we launched the Together We Thrive initiative in hopes of keeping more of our homegrown talent at home,” Mazachek said. “Future economic prosperity in Topeka, our region and state depend upon Washburn growing our qualified workforce, so our recruiting and retention efforts are mission critical. We believe this initiative is working and is the best investment we can make in the future.” Scholarships, through Together We Thrive, target graduates of Shawnee County high schools and home schools.

“The entire community of learning at Washburn is committed to helping students access educational opportunities, so it is exciting to see their efforts create enrollment growth and student success,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, Washburn University.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs. The programs are offered through Washburn’s six primary academic units,

College of Arts and Sciences

School of Applied Studies

School of Business

School of Nursing

School of Law

Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech)

All programs are offered on the 160-acre campus in the heart of Topeka, at Washburn Tech’s campus on Topeka’s west side or at Washburn Tech East facility.