TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Washburn women’s basketball team played their final home game of the season against Missouri Southern on senior night in Lee Arena.
Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena include,
- Katie Glatczak/Guard
- Shae Sanchez/Guard
- Irene Sanz/Guard
- Hunter Bentley/Guard
- Nuria Barrientos/Guard
- Mya Johnson/Center
Final score of the Women’s game, WU 50, Missouri Southern, 55
The Washburn men also played their final home game against Missouri Southern on Senior Night in Lee Arena.
Seniors playing their final home game are,
- Tyler Geiman/Guard
- Jaylen Lewis/guard
- Jonny Clausing/Forward
- Isiah Thorne/Guard
- Shannon Cordes/Guard
- Jeremy Harrell/Forward
Final score of the men’s game, WU 81, Missouri Southern, 69
Cheer Squad Seniors cheering for the last home game include,
- Erinn Billups
- Emoya Davis