TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 Washburn University Soccer team was recognized during a ceremony Tuesday evening in Yager Stadium.

“It was a terrific run,” Davy Phillips, Washburn University head Soccer coach said. “They were really focused and determined on being a successful program this year. To see it come to fruition is great. Anytime you can see work and a plan come to fruition it’s rewarding. Rewarding may be the best word of the year.”

The soccer team recently returned from Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews N.C. after playing in the national championship soccer tournament, placing runner-up to Point Loma Nazarene University, a private Christian college in San Diego, California.

Point Loma defeated Washburn 1-0 to become Division II national champions. Washburn finished the season 21-4-1.

Phillips was named the 2023 MIAA Coach of the Year after leading Washburn to its first regular season title since 2006. Washburn ended regular season tied for the league-best 94 points, ranking first in assists,26, and second in goals scored, 34. The Ichabod defense also ranked second in goals allowed.

Washburn’s Jordan Tenpas was honored as the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Washburn’s defense gave up just nine goals on the year to rank second in the league in goals allowed. Goalkeeper Raegan Wells was honored as the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year. In 104 shots faced, Wells totaled 42 saves and allowed just nine goals.

Other honors received by the team include:

Defensive Player of the Year – Jordan Tenpas – Washburn, Jr.

Goalkeeper of the Year – Raegan Wells – Washburn, Sr.

Co-Freshman of the Year – Mackinly Rohn – Washburn

All-MIAA First Team:

Goalkeeper – Raegan Wells – Washburn, Sr.

Defender – Jordan Tenpas – Washburn, Jr.

Midfielder – Belle Kennedy – Washburn, So.

Forward– Khloe Schuckman – Washburn, Jr.

All-MIAA Second Team:

Midfielder – Vivi Soto – Washburn, Jr.

Forward – Mackinly Rohn – Washburn, Fr.