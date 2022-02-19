TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn softball team was scheduled to play in the Emporia State Classic this weekend. Because Emporia State was not able to clear their softball field in time to hold the classic, they asked the Washburn softball team if they could move the classic to Gahnstrom Field on the Washburn Campus.

“We were supposed to go to the Emporia State Classic this weekend. They had so much snow they couldn’t get their field ready and asked if we thought we could get our field ready to play Sunday and Monday.” Brenda Holaday, Washburn University Head Softball Coach.

“We are working hard to get ready for that. The schedule for Sunday, there will be games here at 11:00, 1:00, 3:00 and 5:00. On Monday there will be games at We will play the 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. games on Sunday and

“The opportunity to play at home is always exciting for us.”

The Washburn softball team has been busy clearing snow from Gahnstrom Field for a Sunday and Monday double header.

The Washburn softball team will play on,

Sunday – Quincy University at 3:00 p.m. and The University of Missouri – St. Louis 5:00 p.m.

Monday – The University of Missouri – St. Louis at 2:00 p.m. and Quincy University at 4:00 p.m.