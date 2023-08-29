TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held its annual WU Fest Tuesday evening on the Memorial Union Lawn.

“Our Sorority is super involved in the community,” Kati Woltje, Junior Nursing student at Washburn University said. “We do a lot of volunteer work. Our Philanthropy is women’s heart health. The biggest benefit of the Sorority is a home away from home. You meet people you never thought you would meet in college and you build a connection with them.”

WU Fest is held in the fall at the beginning of the school year to help students celebrate the new school year and introduce students to a variety of student and community organizations.

A few of this year’s organizations being represented included fraternities, sororities, government organizations, First Year Experience, Young Life, Drama Club and many more campus organizations.