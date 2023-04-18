TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Student Involvement & Development hosted a celebration of excellence for student organizations.

“SOAR is our awards ceremony that recognizes the 127 student organizations that we have on campus. Tonight we will recognize students, staff and advisors.” Isaiah Collier, Director of Student Involvement and Development for Washburn University, said.

SOAR (Student Organization Achievement Recognition) awards program is an annual awards ceremony designed to honor outstanding student organizations and leaders for their service, leadership and programming throughout the past academic year.

Eric Grospitch, Vice President for Student Life at Washburn University, was emcee for the evening.

The following students, faculty and organizations were recognized for 2022-2023: