TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Student Involvement & Development hosted a celebration of excellence for student organizations.
“SOAR is our awards ceremony that recognizes the 127 student organizations that we have on campus. Tonight we will recognize students, staff and advisors.” Isaiah Collier, Director of Student Involvement and Development for Washburn University, said.
SOAR (Student Organization Achievement Recognition) awards program is an annual awards ceremony designed to honor outstanding student organizations and leaders for their service, leadership and programming throughout the past academic year.
Eric Grospitch, Vice President for Student Life at Washburn University, was emcee for the evening.
Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries
The following students, faculty and organizations were recognized for 2022-2023:
- Outstanding Student Organization Advisor – Kristine Hart
- Emerging Leader – Nolan Meyer
- Emerging Leader, Freshman – Hannah Whaley
- Student Organization of the Year – Sigma Phi Epsilon
- Commitment to Diversity – Dante Jordan
- Commitment to Diversity, Staff – Haydee Reyes
- Community Impact Award – Sigma Phi Epsilon
- Random Acts of Kindness, Community Service Award – Matthew Smoker
- Presidential Outstanding Leader Award – Shayden Hanes
- Outstanding Campus Enhancement Program of the Year – We Are F1rst: National F1rst Generation Week
- Outstanding Community Service Program of the Year – Sigma Phi Epsilon
- Advisor of the Year – Laura Pederzani, Alpha Phi
- Faculty Member of the Year – Kim Morse, History Professor (College of Arts & Sciences)
- Staff Member of the Year – James Barraclough, Director of Undergraduate Initiatives, Center for Student Success & Retention
- Living the Ritual Award – Luiz Alcantara, Kappa Sigma
- Outstanding Sorority New Member – Amia Hatcher, Zeta Tau Alpha
- Sorority Member of the Year – Genevieve Michaelis, Alpha Phi
- FSL Week 3rd Place – Sigma Lambda Gamma Sorority
- FSL Week 2nd Place – Alpha Delta Fraternity
- FSL Week 1st Place – Kappa Sigma Fraternity
- Chapter Excellence in Community – Alpha Phi Sorority
- Chapter Excellence in Scholarship – Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
- Chapter Excellence in Service, Alpha Phi Sorority
- Chapter of Excellence, Alpha Phi Sorority