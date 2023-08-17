TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University students moved into on-campus housing on Thursday.

“This is one of the most exciting days of the year on campus, when our new students are coming in and our returning students are coming back and moving onto campus and the energy comes back into our lives.” Dr. Juliann Mazachek, Washburn University President.

“We are just over 90% occupancy in our dorms and some of our residency halls are near 100%. Lincoln Hall has the most number of students that can live in one building and they love our cafeteria, its a one-stop place and we are very excited about that.” said Mazachek

“We do have a requirement that freshman live on campus. There are exceptions for students that live in Shawnee County. We know that living in the residents halls makes a difference in their success at Washburn,” Mazachek said.

The living Learning Center, Lincoln Hall and Washburn Village saw a buzz of activity Thursday morning as students moved into their dorm rooms.

The upcoming schedule for Washburn University,