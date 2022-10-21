TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University Theatre’s latest play, “Andersen: A Fairy Tale Life” is playing at the Neese-Gray Theatre.

The world premier play is written by June McCarty Clair, John Clair and Derek Hakes. Journey inside the personal struggles of Hans Cristian Andersen as he writes his way to success.

Andersen, April 1805 – August 1875, was a Danish author. He was a prolific writer of plays, novels and poems and is best remembered for his literary fairy tales.

Andersen’s fairy tales, consisting of 156 stories, translated into more than 125 languages. His most famous fairy tales include “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, “The Little Mermaid”, “The Nightingale”, “The Steadfast Tin Soldier”, “The Red Shoes”, “The Princess and the Pea”, “The Snow Queen”, “The Ugly Duckling”, “The Little Match Girl” and “Thumbelina.” His stories have inspired ballets, plays, and animated and live-action films.

The play will run Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Neese-Gray Theatre on Washburn’s campus.