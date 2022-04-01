TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Art Department is recognizing their outstanding art students in a special exhibition.

The Mulvane Art Museum hosted an opening reception for the Art Student Exhibition on Friday evening. The event was open to the public and began with remarks from the museum’s director Connie Gibbons and exhibition juror Stephen T. Johnson.

The exhibition features 27 artworks by 14 different student artists. Ranging from figurative oil painting, sculpture, still life drawing and photography, the 2022 Washburn Art Student Exhibition demonstrates a diversity of styles and the strength of the university’s art department.

The Washburn Art Student Exhibition will be on view in the Mulvane Art Museum’s first-floor galleries from April 1 to April 16.

The annual event presents an opportunity for the public to experience the remarkable creativity, skill, and intellect of Washburn University art students. Each year, a practicing artist or curator is recruited to review and select student artworks for the annual display. This year’s juror, Stephen T. Johnson, is a Lecturer in Illustration and Animation at the University of Kansas. Johnson’s art spans a broad range of concepts and contexts and can be seen in site-specific public art commissions, gallery and museum exhibitions, and original award-winning children’s books such as Alphabet City, a New York Times Best Illustrated book of the year.

Museum staff presented several awards to students whose artworks are most distinguished among the exhibition. Those receiving awards include:

The Charles A. and Margaret W. Pollak Award – Darby Rolf and Grace Lindman

The Marydorcy Wanless Award – Addeea Luttrell

The Topeka Branch Pen Award – Curley Nelson

Most Outstanding Male Artist – Charles Linn

The Mulvane Art Museum at 1700 SW Jewell Avenue is open on: